CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

PETA Crab Billboard Battle Continues

Leave a comment
Water Pouring From a Faucet

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty

All of Maryland has been following this beef, or as others would say…the “crab wars.”The animal rights group, PETA has a new billboard coming to Charm City in response to Jimmy’s Seafood’s recent billboard and Marylanders reaction to their first billboard plastered downtown. PETA is getting a little snappy! Their new ad will say, “Why So Crabby? Letting Others Live Might Just Save Your Life!”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: BaltimoreCBSLocal

 

PETA Crab Billboard Battle Continues was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close