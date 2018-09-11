All of Maryland has been following this beef, or as others would say…the “crab wars.”The animal rights group, PETA has a new billboard coming to Charm City in response to Jimmy’s Seafood’s recent billboard and Marylanders reaction to their first billboard plastered downtown. PETA is getting a little snappy! Their new ad will say, “Why So Crabby? Letting Others Live Might Just Save Your Life!”

Source: BaltimoreCBSLocal

PETA Crab Billboard Battle Continues was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

