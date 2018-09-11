D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Dishes On Motherhood & The First Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser hung out with Angie Ange to discuss all things related to the District’s First Maternal and Infant Health Summit, Baby Miranda, the growing Sports & Entertainment scene and more…



During the interview, Mayor Bowser discussed why they are having the summit and the moderated lunch discussion between her and Valerie by Urban One Founder Ms. Cathy Hughes. Mayor Bowser also discussed her take on the Serena Williams x U.S. Open Controversy. Among other items Mayor Bowser discussed during her interview is the overwhelmingly difficult job Mayor is, building up new communities, the incoming Entertainment and Sport’s arena, her favorite places to eat and more…

