What’s Poppin – When Will Nicki Vs Cardi End Beef?

On Today’s episode of What’s Poppin – Deja Perez touches on the continued Nicki Minaj vs Cardi back and forth, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian, and STARZ’s Hit TV Show Power.
On Nicki Minaj’s Queen radio, she had more words for Cardi B disparaging her for her behavior at NYFW and inconsistencies on dealing with talking about children. Kanye West had a reporter thrown out of the Ralph Lauren’s NYFW runway show and gala dinner for a question about Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford. Finally, on Power’s Season Finale, what you though happened goes a bit deeper.
Listen above for all of What’s Poppin with Deja Perez!
