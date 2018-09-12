What’s Poppin – When Will Nicki Vs Cardi End Beef?

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

On Today’s episode of What’s Poppin – Deja Perez touches on the continued Nicki Minaj vs Cardi back and forth, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian, and STARZ’s Hit TV Show Power.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On Nicki Minaj’s Queen radio, she had more words for Cardi B disparaging her for her behavior at NYFW and inconsistencies on dealing with talking about children. Kanye West had a reporter thrown out of the Ralph Lauren’s NYFW runway show and gala dinner for a question about Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford. Finally, on Power’s Season Finale, what you though happened goes a bit deeper.

Listen above for all of What’s Poppin with Deja Perez!

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: