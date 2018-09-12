What’s Poppin – When Will Nicki Vs Cardi End Beef?

09.12.18
On Today’s episode of What’s Poppin – Deja Perez touches on the continued Nicki Minaj vs Cardi back and forth, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian, and STARZ’s Hit TV Show Power.

On Nicki Minaj’s Queen radio, she had more words for Cardi B disparaging her for her behavior at NYFW and inconsistencies on dealing with talking about children. Kanye West had a reporter thrown out of the Ralph Lauren’s NYFW runway show and gala dinner for a question about Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford. Finally, on Power’s Season Finale, what you though happened goes a bit deeper.

Listen above for all of What’s Poppin with Deja Perez!

