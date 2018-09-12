Watch #DIVAUNFILTERED Podcast [Episode 5: WE LIVE!]

Dominique and Chey Parker share their unfiltered thoughts on their personal lives and views on relationships, social media, the difference between secrecy vs. privacy when it comes to romantic relationships, job shaming and trusting your process! Press play and #GetUnfiltered !

