Kanye West mistakenly told people that Kim Kardashian was in law school and according to the reality star, that is not true.

The mother of three is now refuting those claims.

Her rep says that she’s not in law school, but is very much deeply involved in prison reform and is doing so much work that it’s like school.

Uhmmmm…looks like they’re already taking tips from our current WH administration who can’t always keep their story straight either

