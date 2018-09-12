Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars is quickly approaching and we have our official lineup of celebs and pros who will be competing for the mirrorball trophy this upcoming season.

The cast for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” was announced Wednesday on “Good Morning America and it this year’s celeb cast includes Super Bowl champ DeMarcus Ware, actress Evanna Lynch (“Harry Potter”), actor Juan Pablo Di Pace (“Fuller House”), singer Tinashe and many more!

Dancing With the Stars is scheduled to air on Monday, September 24th on ABC. See the full DWTS Season 27 cast lineup below:

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, dancing with Sasha Farber

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace (“Fuller House”), dancing with Cheryl Burke

Radio personality/author/”American Idol” mentor Bobby Bones, dancing with Sharna Burgess

Model Alexis Ren, dancing with Alan Bersten

Singer/model Tinashe, dancing with Brandon Armstrong

Paralympics alpine skier Danelle Umstead, dancing with Artem Chigvinstsev

Actress Nancy McKeon (“Facts of Life”), dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy

Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, dancing with Witney Carson

Actor John Schneider (“Dukes of Hazzard”), dancing with Emma Slater

Comedian Nikki Glaser dancing with Gleb Savchenko

Former NLF outside linebacker/Super Bowl champ DeMarcus Ware, dancing with Lindsay Arnold

Actress Evanna Lynch (“Harry Potter”), dancing with Keo Motsepe

“Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelorette” contestant Joe Amabilem dancing with Jenna Johnson

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Cast Revealed! was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: