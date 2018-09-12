The parents of former University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair plan to sue several university officials. Martin and Tonya McNair filed formal letters notifying the state of a possible lawsuit.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: BaltimoreCBSLocal

Jordan McNair’s Parents Recently Fileed Formal Letters Of Possible Lawsuit was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: