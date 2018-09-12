Jordan McNair’s Parents Recently Fileed Formal Letters Of Possible Lawsuit

The parents of former University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair plan to sue several university officials. Martin and Tonya McNair filed formal letters notifying the state of a possible lawsuit.
Source: BaltimoreCBSLocal
