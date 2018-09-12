Omarosa Goes Ballistic On XM Radio Show, Calls Host A ‘B***h’

Omarosa Manigault Newman had another public meltdown on Wednesday. The former Trump aide hurled insults and referred to a host as a “b***h” on a SiriusXM radio show, a video revealed.
The madness happened during an interview on SiriusXM Urban View and is available on a clip posted by host Clay Cane. “In trying to interview Omarosa, she insulted my hair, called me ignorant, gutter and a b***h. She clearly picked up Trump’s habits,” Cane tweeted.
Manigault Newman, who has been on a tell-all about Trump in recent weeks, told Cane that he was “screaming” and had “lost control of his show,” according to the clip posted on Twitter.
The incident is the latest showing Manigault Newman at odds with journalists. The ex-Trump supporter has been in a feud with White House correspondent April Ryan, who spoke out about Manigault Newman after she left Washington, D.C. Ryan said that Manigault Newman “physically intimidated” her during a meeting last year, The Washington Post reported.
Additionally, Manigault Newman also refused to talk about Trump or the administration’s heavily criticized interactions with communities of color at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last August.
The ex-Trump aide, who appeared on “The Apprentice,” continues to be at the center of dramatic events.
