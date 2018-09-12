CLOSE
Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award Nominations

Drake Performs In Concert At TD Garden

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Drum roll, please! Nominations for the American Music Awards are in and Cardi B and Drake are the artists on top. The two rappers are leading in nominations this year with 8 nominations each. The American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted award show. Drake’s also in the running for “Artist of the Year,” that’s the shows highest honor.

Drake’s in good company for the category with Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift. The American Music Awards’ set to air October 9th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the festivities this year.

Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award Nominations was originally published on 92q.com

