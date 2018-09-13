Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit In Washington, D.C.

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes teamed up with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Valarie Jarrett, Senior Advisor for the Obama Administration, for an important conversation at the Maternal and Infant Health Summit on Wednesday.
Read: Mayor Bowser Convenes National Leaders at DC’s First-Ever Mayoral Maternal and Infant Health Summit
The trio spoke about why black women are less informed and more likely to die or lose a child after childbirth. Mayor Bowser also spoke about how women in political office across the county are leading the effort in passing laws that would help create stability in the homes for women including paid sick leave, child care and more.
Watch the women speak on the items affecting our communities and some of their own experiences at the panel above
Related: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Introduces Her Daughter Miranda On The Today Show
Related: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Named On Essence’s ‘Woke 100 Women’ List
Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit
Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit
1. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 1 of 79
2. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 2 of 79
3. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 3 of 79
4. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 4 of 79
5. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 5 of 79
6. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 6 of 79
7. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 7 of 79
8. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 8 of 79
9. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 9 of 79
10. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 10 of 79
11. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 11 of 79
12. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 12 of 79
13. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 13 of 79
14. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 14 of 79
15. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 15 of 79
16. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 16 of 79
17. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 17 of 79
18. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 18 of 79
19. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 19 of 79
20. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 20 of 79
21. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 21 of 79
22. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 22 of 79
23. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 23 of 79
24. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 24 of 79
25. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 25 of 79
26. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 26 of 79
27. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 27 of 79
28. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 28 of 79
29. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 29 of 79
30. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 30 of 79
31. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 31 of 79
32. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 32 of 79
33. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 33 of 79
34. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 34 of 79
35. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 35 of 79
36. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 36 of 79
37. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 37 of 79
38. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 38 of 79
39. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 39 of 79
40. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 40 of 79
41. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 41 of 79
42. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 42 of 79
43. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 43 of 79
44. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 44 of 79
45. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 45 of 79
46. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 46 of 79
47. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 47 of 79
48. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 48 of 79
49. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 49 of 79
50. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 50 of 79
51. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 51 of 79
52. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 52 of 79
53. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 53 of 79
54. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 54 of 79
55. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 55 of 79
56. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 56 of 79
57. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 57 of 79
58. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 58 of 79
59. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 59 of 79
60. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 60 of 79
61. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 61 of 79
62. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 62 of 79
63. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 63 of 79
64. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 64 of 79
65. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 65 of 79
66. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 66 of 79
67. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 67 of 79
68. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 68 of 79
69. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 69 of 79
70. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 70 of 79
71. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 71 of 79
72. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 72 of 79
73. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 73 of 79
74. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 74 of 79
75. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 75 of 79
76. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 76 of 79
77. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 77 of 79
78. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 78 of 79
79. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com 79 of 79
Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com