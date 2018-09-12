Drake & Cardi B Lead BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Nominations

They say numbers don’t lie. If that’s the case, Drake and Cardi B are at the top of the Rap game as they have the most nominations for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

The 6 God earned a leading 11 nominations. Some of the awards he’s up for include Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year and Album of the Year for his latest project, Scorpion. Right behind Drake with 10 nods of her own is Cardi B, who won Best New Hip-Hop Artist at last year’s show. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is up for awards in Best Hip-Hop Video, Hot Ticket Performer and Hustler of the Year, among many others.

The Album of the Year category is occupied is sure to be debated as besides Drake and Cardi B for Invasion of Privacy, the rest of the nominees are J. Cole (KOD), Migos (Culture II) and The Carters (Everything Is Love).

The Lyricist of the Year category will also be discussed as it includes Childish Gambino, Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott.

The BET Hip Hop Awards are back in Miami at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater and go down Saturday, October 6. If you don’t make it to the shoe, it will premiere on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 8:00PM ET/PT on BET.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Drake – God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar – Loyalty Feat. Rihanna

Migos – Walk It Talk It Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy

Drake – Scorpion

J. Cole – KOD

Migos – Culture II

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – Ric Flair Drip

BlocBoy JB – Look Alive Feat. Drake

Cardi B – I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – Rockstar Feat. 21 Savage

The Carters – Apesh*t

Single of the Year

Apesh*t – Produced By Pharrell (The Carters)

God’s Plan – Produced By Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

I Like It – Produced By Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

Nice For What – Produced By Murda Beatz (Drake)

This Is America – Produced By Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BloBboy JB

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Rich The Kid

XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape

BlocBoy JB – Simi

Future – Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up

Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B Feat. 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos Feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB Feat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich The Kid Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (Yg Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – Liberated

Lecrae – I’ll Find You Feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – Stay Woke Feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D – 1,000 Feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

