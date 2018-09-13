Fat Joe Says Donald Trump Is “Delusional” For Saying He Did An “Incredible” Job In Puerto Rico

Fat Joe’s been one of Donald Trump’s earliest and most vocal critics in Hip-Hop. So when the Comrade ridiculously claimed that his administration did an “incredible” job in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria, Fat Joe didn’t mince any words about Trump’s self analysis.

“The president is delusional,” Joey Crack told a TMZ reporter when asked about Donald Trump’s self praise. “It’s terrible, man. More people died in Puerto Rico than even Hurricane Katrina.” Don’t give those statistics to Donald Trump though. He’s already denying that the death toll in Puerto Rico is 3,000 and is claiming that it’s a made up number by democrats in an effort to make him “look as bad as possible.” As if he needed any help to look as bad as possible.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

When asked if he had any faith that Trump’s administration would perform better in the Carolina’s where Hurricane Florence is about to touch down, Joey responded, “I just hope everything happens for the best in South Carolina. I got a lot of friends in North Carolina and I’m praying for the best. But um, this guy doesn’t respond well to this situations and hopefully he does.”

But as Fat Joe understands, these are red states with millions of registered voters and with the midterm elections rapidly approaching we’re sure Trump will do everything in his power to ensure they view him in a favorable light.

“I think it’ll be different because it’s on the main land of the United States of America. This man didn’t even know Puerto Ricans was Americans. So 3000 Americans died.”

There’s a lot of things this manchild doesn’t know and unfortunately has no interest in learning. God help us all.

Fat Joe Says Donald Trump Is “Delusional” For Saying He Did An “Incredible” Job In Puerto Rico was originally published on hiphopwired.com

