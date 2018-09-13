R. Kelly’s Younger Brother Claims R & Pee Singer Impregnated Their 14-Year-Old Cousin

Not too long ago the pied piper of (alleged) perversion dropped a confessional cut of sorts in “I Admit It.” But apparently there are some things that he decided not to disclose.

In an interview with unWinewithTashaK!, R. Kelly’s younger brother Carey Kelly accuses his “demonic” big brother of sexually abusing and even possibly impregnating their 14-year-old cousin at one point. Speaking about the control problems his older sibling has and how he surrounds himself with enablers, Carey was asked if R’uh ever preyed on a family member, and he answered, “One, that I know of.”

The alleged victim was 14 years old when the abuse began. The family caught on when they noticed R. Kelly was spending time alone with the girl, Carey said. The victim, whom he would not name but hopes will share her story, gave birth to a child a few years later, Carey said.

When pressed, Carey could neither confirm nor deny rumors that R. Kelly fathered the underage cousin’s baby. “I can’t say…there hasn’t been any DNA for anything done.”

As shocking as that is it really isn’t all that surprising. R. Kelly’s rumored pedophilia has been pretty well documented ever since he married Aaliyah when she was just 15-years-old but pretended to be 18 on her marriage certificate. But of course some family members had a hard time believing that such a superstar singer could be capable of predatory behavior like that.

“A lot of people didn’t believe it because of who he is and that’s how he’s been able to sustain in this business as an artist and as human being [without] not being locked away,” he said. “It’s almost hard to believe that this icon, this superstar, would do things of that nature.”

Boy, do we know better now.

Though it seems like this is a problem Kelly has dealt with for most of his life his brother says that it got worst after the passing of Aaliyah and eventually the lost of their mother. It got to the point where the brothers got into a fist fight after Carey confronted the multi-platinum artist about his desire for teenage girls but also acknowledges that his problem might stem from both of them being sexually abused as children.

“Robert has a control problem. And the only reason why he targets little girls, now that I’m older, I understand. He was molested. I was molested [too], but I didn’t turn out that way,” Carey said before admitting that they were molested by the same person. “I became a protector of children. I didn’t want kids to go through what I went through…especially my daughters.”

Check out the lengthy interview below and let us know if you R. Kelly still gets burn on your boom box.

R. Kelly’s Younger Brother Claims R & Pee Singer Impregnated Their 14-Year-Old Cousin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

