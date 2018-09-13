CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh: ‘You Can Smell The Rats’

Leave a comment
Baltimore City Skyline

Source: Dre Johnson / Dre Johnson

Mayor Catherine Pugh was on video touring an East Baltimore neighborhood went viral after she is heard making some indelicate remarks during this tour of Baltimore City.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh: ‘You Can Smell The Rats’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close