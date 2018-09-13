Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced on her Facebook page that there will be a parade celebrating Baltimore Ravens icon Ray Lewis will roll through the Inner Harbor and downtown Sept. 22.

The parade for the recently inducted Hall of Fame linebacker is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end around noon. It will be free to the public.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City To Hold Parade For Hall Of Famer Ray Lewis was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

