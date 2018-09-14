Politics As Usual With Geoff Bennett – 9/13

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Every Week – our weekly political expert Geoff Bennett, NBC News White House Correspondent calls in to discuss all things popping in politics.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This week, Geoff spoke about the White House and the President preparing for Hurricane Florence. He discussed Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria, and President Trump deeming their response a success; despite public opinion. Next, Geoff spoke about; Bob Woodward; the former Watergate reporter, who has written a book on the Trump administration. He discusses a lot of the issues and problems plaguing the white house right now. President Obama is also on the speech trail discussing the issues going on in the white house right now. There have been public approval ratings that have come out, that show Trump’s ratings are down, amidst these scandals.

Every Wednesday, make sure to tune into Politics as Usual with Geoff at 8:15AM.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: