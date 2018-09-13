Mac Miller Tributes Continue With Fan Art, Words From Kendrick Lamar & More

Last Friday, the music world was hit hard by the news of Mac Miller‘s death.
Though his cause of death has yet to be confirmed, TMZ says an apparent overdose had something to do with it. The rapper has had a notable struggle with substance abuse — as well as other emotional issues — which he often talked about in his lyrics.
But despite the dark times in Miller’s life, fellow artists and fans chose to highlight the amazing things about Mac Miller after his passing.
Some major figures, including, Chance the Rapper, Q-Tip, Missy and Questlove kept saying how sweet a guy he was…
Meanwhile, Childish Gambino took time out of his whole performance to emphasize the kind of guy Mac was. Before performing a song in tribute to him, Childish told the audience, “He was the sweetest guy. He was so nice. And we were both Internet music kids, and a lot of critics were like ‘this corny-ass white dude, this corny-ass black dude,’ and we used to talk. And this kid, he just loved music.”
Rappers like Talib Kweli also explained how Mac really had a love for hip hop and he often spoke up on issues of racism when the time was necessary.
Back in 2010 a rapper I never heard of named @macmiller called my phone asking for a feature. He was super gracious on the phone so I googled him and saw that he built quite an impressive following for himself online. I agreed to do the song so we got back on the phone to bounce ideas around. Even though he was a young new cat, he was driven to capture the truest essence of hiphop. He sent me a bunch of beats that felt like classic hiphop and it was my honor and my pleasure to work with him on what became the first of a couple of songs we did together, Family First. Every time I saw Mac on the road or at a party after that it always so much love love and respect. He was pure artist. Pure ambition. Pure heart. @clockworkdj who started out touring with me ended up becoming Mac’s tour dJ. Mac turned the platform @wizkhalifa provided for him into his own, he owned it and he repped for his city of Pittsburgh in a major way. Whenever issues of racist policing or white privilege came to the forefront, Mac Miller was alway one of the select few artists, of any genre, of any race, to speak up and speak out. Beyond being a great MC, Mac Miller made it a priority to show solidarity with the marginalized and the oppressed. What a shining light. He will be missed. #RIPMacMiller
Even Kendrick Lamar made sure the world knew about Mac’s greatness on Open Late with Peter Rosenberg…
Fans continued to celebrate Mac as well.
According to 11 News, a vigil for him was held in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Tuesday at Blue Slide Park, a location he named one of his albums after.
Meanwhile, folks on social media immortalized his star status on building walls…
Seeing people go so young from depression and alcohol/substance abuse always hits home. Hold on dearly to whatever keeps you afloat. Rest easy Mac. Big thanks to Phillip at @rockersprintshop for facilitating the wall and paint 🙏🏻 @forgegreensboro . 📷: @toddccole . #jeks #freehand #spraypaint #mural #murals #tribute #portrait #realism #graffiti #graffitiporn #streetart #macmiller #ripmacmiller @krewline @montana_colors @macmiller
Skateboards…
And other artistic mediums…
To say the rapper will be missed would be an understatement.
According to TMZ, his casket is being flown from L.A. (where he died) to Pittsburgh and a Jewish funeral service is expected to happen this week.
It’s clear his legacy will live on for years to come.
Mac Miller Tributes Continue With Fan Art, Words From Kendrick Lamar & More was originally published on globalgrind.com