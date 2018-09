Wale‘s is definitely keeping busy in 2018. Folarin dropped his latest EP “Free Lunch” featuring tracks with Eric Bellinger (Right Here) and J. Cole on the track “My Boy Freestyle.”

Stream below.

1. “Dummies”

2. “Ungrateful and Unthankful”

3. “3 Days 3 Hours”

4. “My Boy” featuring J. Cole

5. “Right Here” featuring Eric Bellinger

