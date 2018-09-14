White On White Crime: Eminem Responds To Machine Gun Kelly In The Diss Track “Killshot”

Welp, looks like Machine Gun Kelly lit a fire under Eminem.

MGK dissed Marshall Mathers in the diss “Rap Devil” and many expected the Detroit MC to respond and boy did he. Listen to Em but a flame to MGK in what can only be described as White on White crime in the rap diss “Kill Shot.” Em not only dissed MGK but picked at some old wounds with rappers Ja Rule and Benzino.

Got the Diddy okay so you spent your whole day

Shootin’ a video just to fuckin’ dig your own grave

Got you at your own wake, I’m the billy goat

You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay

Next to Taylor Swift, and that Iggy h*, you about to really blow

Kelly, they’ll be putting your name

Next to Ja, next to Benzino, die, mother******

Like the last mother****** sayin’ Hailey in vein

Em seems to call out rapper turned Podcaster Joe Budden but at the same time deliver a lyric that may make rap mogul Diddy upset saying:

Who else want it, Kells?

Attempt fails, button, L’s

Fuckin’ nails in these coffins as soft as Cottonelle

Killshot, I will not fail, I’m with the Doc still

But this idiot’s boss pops pills and tells him he’s got skills

But Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits

That he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah

Don’t fret though, he lets Diddy know it’s all in fun saying

“And I’m just playin’, Diddy, you know I love you”

