Whew chile! Everyone was so busy talking about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s fight that we missed all the drama surrounding Foxy Brown. According to Page Six the rapper was supposed to perform at designer, LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week after-party, but arrived at the party close to 2 a.m. Bevy Smith saw her before the party and said, “Brown was very excited about the fact that she had the new single out with Nicki [Minaj]. She was in a good mood.”

Foxy had a wardrobe mishap. Bevy reported, “A designer sent her two shoes for the same foot. She was in 6-[inch] heel boots that would lace up to the knee . . . so she was kind of hobbling around, but we were talking and laughing.” Hours later it was reported that Foxy asked for vodka and was allegedly falling on people.

Foxy was paid half the money to perform and after was going to get the rest, but she refused. Some say she was slurring words and the promoters of the after-party are ready to sue if Foxy doesn’t give back the money. The publicist for Foxy, Lizzie Grubman since this incident happen has resigned. Many thought this was Foxy’s comeback season, but we shall see how this ordeal plays out.

Foxy Brown Allegedly Showed Up To NYFW After-Party Slurring Words & Refused To Perform After Being Paid was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com