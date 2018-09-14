Since Mac Miller’s death Ariana Grande has been involved in the narrative about whether is death was her fault or not. Mac Miller’s struggle with drug addiction ultimately lead to his death and was the reason for his and Ariana’s split back in may. People have been waiting for Ariana to speak on Mac’s recent death. She posted a caption-less picture of Miller one day after his death on Instagram.

Ariana took to Instagram to share a video an a caption sharing her disbelief that he’s gone.

Ariana Grande Posts Open Letter to Mac Miller was originally published on 92q.com

