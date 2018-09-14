Ariana Grande Posts Open Letter to Mac Miller

Since Mac Miller’s death Ariana Grande has been involved in the narrative about whether is death was her fault or not. Mac Miller’s struggle with drug addiction ultimately lead to his death and was the reason for his and Ariana’s split back in may. People have been waiting for Ariana to speak on Mac’s recent death. She posted a caption-less picture of Miller one day after his death on Instagram.
Ariana took to Instagram to share a video an a caption sharing her disbelief that he’s gone.
i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.
