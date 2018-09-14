Travis Scott And Frank Ocean Get Lawyers Invovled Over A Song On “Astroworld”

If you’ve been missing some hip hop beef since Drake and Meek Mill made up, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are giving you enough to last you through the weekend. Nicki Minaj isn’t the only one with a Target on Travis Scott’s back!

Sources close to both artists say that the issues started back in August just before “Astroworld” was released. Most of the country loved the album because it shot to the number one spot on the charts, but Frank wasn’t too happy about his feature on the album.

Their beef stems from the song “Carousel” featuring Frank on the album. Sources close to Frank are saying he’s upset about his vocals being changed on the chorus and third verse. It’s not clear what changes made him upset but he’s gotten his legal team involved.

Frank is demanding that Travis take his part off the track. The Thinking About you singer had his legal team send a cease and desist to Travis’ team to have Frank’s part removed. According to sources Travis has no plans to remove the parts Frank are asking to be taken off. Travis’ “Astroworld–You wish you were here” tour starts September 16th.

