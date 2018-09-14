Boston Celtics’ Jabari Bird Allegedly Strangled Girlfriend 12 Times, Taking Time Away From Team

Boston Celtics player Jabari Bird appears to have his hands occupied with more than a basketball if new allegations ring true. The 24-year-old guard allegedly strangled his girlfriend 12 times and is now facing charges from Boston prosecutors.

TMZ Sports reports:

24-year-old Bird appeared in court in Boston on Thursday where prosecutors laid out the case against him … and the allegations are horrifying. WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano got a photo of Bird in court.

Officials say the alleged victim claims Bird terrorized her for 4 hours at his Brighton apartment — where she tried to get away from the NBA player by hiding under her bed and locking herself in her bathroom.

During the alleged altercation, the woman claims Bird strangled her at least 12 times.

She claims she tried to escape, but Bird grabbed her by the ankles and dragged her away from the door.

Officials say Bird appeared to be having “seizure-like” symptoms during the end of the attack — and that’s how she was able to leave.

The alleged assault took place on Sept. 7. Bird has since issued a statement saying he will step away from the team to not cause a distraction and address the pending legal matter.

