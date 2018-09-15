Salty Struggle: Katt Williams Thinks Tiffany Haddish Isn’t Funny

Looks like there’s some fresh off the presses beef in the comedy world. In a recent radio interview, Katt Williams goes all the way in on Tiffany Haddish, going so far as to say she isn’t funny and that her fame is connected to her attraction to white Hollywood actors.

AJC.com reports:

The reliably controversial Emmy-winning comic Katt Williams didn’t hold back on Tiffany Haddish during a visit to V-103’s Frank and Wanda Show Friday, saying Haddish didn’t deserve the success she’s gotten.

“She ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special,” Williams told the show. “She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody.”

The rising star actually released a 2017 Showtime special and just signed with Netflix for another one.

AJC also points out that Williams believes that despite everyone else noting that Haddish was the breakout star of Girls Trip, the film was a success without her screen-grabbing moments and not the other way around.

Williams also seemed bothered by Haddish’s jokes about wanting to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio and for marrying and divorcing a white man. There was also a joke she made about wanting to sleep with Brad Pitt that also seemed to annoy Williams.

It’s all pretty petty. But it looks like Haddish is truly not bothered by Williams’ digs as evidenced by her tweet below.

It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you 😘 https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018

Check out Katt Williams dishing on Tiffany Haddish and more below. Hit the 6:30 mark for the smoke.

