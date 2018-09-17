Hip-Hop Activist and Author, Kevin Powell discusses the Black Community Voting, New Book, and more…

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hip-Hop Activist and Author, Kevin Powell stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss his new book and all the new events in pop culture.
He discussed his 13th book, My Mother, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and the Last Stand of the Angry White Man. In addition, Kevin touched on Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, and the Me Too movement through the lens of this book. Angie also talked with Kevin about the importance of reading, beef within the Hip-Hop community, President Obama‘s legacy and more…
