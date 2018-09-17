Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hip-Hop Activist and Author, Kevin Powell stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss his new book and all the new events in pop culture.
He discussed his 13th book, My Mother, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and the Last Stand of the Angry White Man. In addition, Kevin touched on Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, and the Me Too movement through the lens of this book. Angie also talked with Kevin about the importance of reading, beef within the Hip-Hop community, President Obama‘s legacy and more…
Watch the interview above to see the full interview
Latest…
- ‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
- Author Kevin Powell Merges The Worlds Of Hip-Hop & Politics On Angie Ange In The Morning
- Tiffany Haddish Had This Classy Response To Katt Williams’ Comments That She Doesn’t Deserve Her Success
- There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously Investigating The Murder Of Botham Jean
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours