DJ Khaled continues to win at life. The man born Khaled Khaled will have yet another limited-edition Jordan sneaker slotted in time for the release of his tenth solo project.

In preparation for Father Of Asahd, the Miami personality announced that he will be working with the team at Jumpman. As expected he took to his Instagram account to let his fans know how they can secure a pair of the yet to be revealed kicks.

“FAN LUV! WORLDWIDE!!! LETS MAKE MORE HISTORY!!!!!!! FAN LUV DJ KHALED x NEW JORDAN ALERT Join us Monday Sept 24th 4pm – 8pm at 7711 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046 For a chance to win a new pair of the new KHALED x JORDAN sneaker!!”.

As per his post fans not in the Los Angeles area will also be afforded a chance to score the limited-edition feet pieces via WeTheBestStore.com. Anyone who cops the album t-shirt bundle online will also be entered in the drawing.

While the details on the shoe have yet to be confirmed, a closer look of the teaser visual shows the silhouette of the Jordan 3 which leads us to believe he will be remixing that classic in particular. This is not the first time The Four host has collaborated with Nike for a shoe. For his previous LP Khaled released the Air Jordan 3 “Grateful” to a limited number of lucky winners. It now sells for upwards of $20,000 dollars on the resale market.

We expect the line up at 7711 Melrose Ave to be a zoo make sure put your name in the hat at his e-store as well.

Via Sneaker News

Photo: WENN

DJ Khaled Teases Another Jordan Brand Collaboration [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: