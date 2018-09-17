Transphobic Meme Posted To Cardi B’s FB Page, Rapper Denies Doing So

Cardi B is in the hot seat with LGBT community after a meme was posted to her Facebook page that took a nasty left turn. Using the current meme trend of Rolf from Ed, Ed n Eddy, the image featured a transphobic slur but the “Bodak Yellow” star claims she did not post the meme.

TMZ reports:

The meme in question is a highly edited screen grab of Rolf from the show “Ed, Edd n Eddy” looking out of a window. A caption on the meme reads … “I hope nobody see this tr***y leave my house.” It was posted on Cardi’s official FB Sunday with laughing emojis above … but has since been deleted.

Cardi later tweeted out an explanation, saying a former team member has been the only one with access to the account for the past year and a half. She also says that her current official Facebook page is an old account — but there aren’t any other profiles of hers with a blue checkmark.

The outlet adds that Cardi has used the slur in times past and apologized for doing so.

