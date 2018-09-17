What’s Poppin’ With Deja Perez And Lysious Ogolo

Allow me to introduce you to the man behind the magic!! Lysious is usually behind the camera…but he stepped out of his comfort zone to sit in front of the camera with me to discuss love…in its many forms! He also gets vulnerable and opens up about issues he had to work thru to become the man his today! And of course, we talk about his book “Love Notes: A Reflection On Love And Life,” which is available now!

You don’t want to miss it. Enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: