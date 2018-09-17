CLOSE
National
Home > National

Protesters For Botham Jean Spent More Time In Jail Than Amber Guyger

A complete injustice.

Leave a comment

What type of country do we live in when peaceful protesters get more jail time than a woman who guns down a man in his own home? This is America in 2018.

There have been protests in Dallas over police officer Amber Guyger shooting and killing 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean on September 6. Now, as of Monday morning, nine protesters have been in jail for 15 hours and Dallas police refuse to release them.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

According to activist Shaun King, “Last night these 9 peaceful protestors were arrested and 15 hours later the jail refuses to release them.” See below:

This is clearly deplorable behavior from the Dallas police department.

Guyger has changed her story several times and was free for 72 hours until she turned herself into police on September 9. She was then released on a bond of $300,000. See the video below of Guyger being booked.

The Dallas police and the Texas Rangers have handled the case terribly. Guyger has still not been fired, and on the day of Jean’s funeral, September 13, they released an affidavit claiming he had a “small amount of marijuana” in his apartment.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family said, “I think it’s unfortunate that law enforcement began to immediately criminalize the victim — in this case, someone who clearly was the victim, that has absolutely no bearing on the fact that he was shot in his home. I would love to see more information coming out about the warrants executed on the home of the shooter who lived just below him. I haven’t seen any of those. And particularly for it to be on this day, the day that we remember and celebrate him… to see the common assassination attempt on the victim that we often see in law enforcement-involved shootings.”

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family. We truly hope they receive justice.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Protesters For Botham Jean Spent More Time In Jail Than Amber Guyger was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close