Vontae Davis Of The Buffalo Bills Shares Why He Retired During Halftime

Most of the time when players decide to retire it’s done in a pretty organized fashion. In the case of Vontae Davis of the Buffalo Bills he decided that he was going to retire at halftime. According to ESPN, the Bills coach, Sean McDermott said, “[He] pulled himself out of the game. He communicated to us that he was done.”

Fans and teammates were quite confused as they came to play the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Charges. During an interview, linebacker for the Bills, Lorenzo Alexander said, “Never have seen it ever,” Alexander said. “Pop Warner, high school, college, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it. And it’s just completely disrespectful to his teammates. … He didn’t say nothing to nobody. … I found out going into the second half of the game. They said he’s not coming out, he retired. That’s it.”

Hours later Davis, who is in his 10th season of playing and released a statement talking about the multiple surgeries and injuries his body has taken. He also mentioned, “This was an overwhelming decision, but I’m at peace with myself and my family.” The Bills lost 31-20 against the Chargers yesterday.

NFL Players Protest During 2018 Season Opening Games #IMWITHKAP 4 photos Launch gallery NFL Players Protest During 2018 Season Opening Games #IMWITHKAP 1. San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty 1 of 4 2. Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty 2 of 4 3. Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty 3 of 4 4. NFL: SEP 09 Titans at Dolphins Source:Getty 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading NFL Players Protest During 2018 Season Opening Games #IMWITHKAP NFL Players Protest During 2018 Season Opening Games #IMWITHKAP Even though Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed he continues to carry the cross for the oppressed. Several players chose to demonstrate during the national anthem for the kick off of the 2018-2019 season. Over the weekend we got to see not only what teams did their preseason homework but which ballers are still woke. Salute to Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson who both took a knee prior to their 27-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Kap made sure to acknowledge the two via his Instagram account. “My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! “Love is at the root of our resistance!””. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bng-xAMl5ao/?hl=en&taken-by=kaepernick7 While no other NFL athletes took the knee, others expressed their views towards the mistreatment of minorities in different ways. Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn and San Francisco wide out Marquise Goodwin also took a stance by raising his right fist as a nod to African-American Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos who originally made the iconic pose at the 1968 Olympics. Additionally Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith Jr. chose to stand silently on the sidelines during the anthem. A week ago Nike announced that they had signed Colin Kaepernick as an endorser for the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking “Just Do It” campaign. In a surprise to many in sports media the National Football League formally responded to the advertisement relaunch. “The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” said Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. “The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.” Today (September 10) the former San Francisco 49er confirmed via his social media channels that he will be selling “I Stand With Kap” football jerseys. 20% of the proceeds will go to the Know Your Rights Camp, a no cost program for the youth funded by Colin to “raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement”. https://www.instagram.com/p/BnkNgdQgpuf/?hl=en&taken-by=yourrightscamp You can view more photos of the protests below. Via Deadline Photo: WENN.com

Vontae Davis Of The Buffalo Bills Shares Why He Retired During Halftime was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com