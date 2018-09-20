Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

’90s rap music was the golden era for Hip Hop and is responsible for propelling it to where it is today. Artists from the ’90s such as Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Juvenile, N.W.A., and others pushed the envelope of freedom of speech to the limit, and because of it, gained worldwide acceptance from the youth, and eventually the mainstream media.

Below are titles of popular ’90s rap songs.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

[Throwback Thursday] The Best ’90s Rap Songs?

LyQuin, Mechie & David Corey Added To KYS Fest

Homeless DC Student, With A College Offer Has Been Cleared To Play Football

Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job And It’s With LeBron James

Kourtney Kardashian Dating ‘Grown-ish’ Star Luka Sabbat? [PHOTOS]

Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From Firing Amber Guyger

Ryan Coogler Producing ‘Space Jam 2’, Starring LeBron James

‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018

New Information In Memphis Police Shooting Of Black Man Raises Concerns Of A Cover-Up

How An Iowa Supreme Court Decision Could Impact Driving While Black

[Throwback Thursday] The Best ’90s Rap Songs? was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com