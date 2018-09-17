God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most Thought-Provoking Instagram Moments

If Will Smith is the King of Instagram, Jada Pinkett Smith is certainly the queen. The actress and Red Table Talk guru returned to IG with enough wisdom to last us a lifetime. From sharing her thoughts on what it means to truly love someone to being honest about her own personal struggles and mistakes, Smith’s presence upended social media with the kind of clarity and profound insight we just don’t see everyday. And thankfully, there are zero signs that she’ll slow down anytime soon.
Here are 14 of her most inspirational and evocative Instagram moments. Shoutout to mama love for the assists.
Expectations can steal your joy.
Parents will make mistakes.
God has a plan.
Hurt people, hurt people.
People who love you will mess up, despite truly loving you.
Most of us come into relationships with a bunch of traumas and high expectations. Traumas and expectations can be a painful mix because it’s our traumas, and the false beliefs they create, that keep us from offering our best to ourselves and others. We are all a bunch of open wounds slamming into each other all day … everyday. Successful relating is not for the weak at heart. This is why I believe… relationships ARE a spiritual endeavor🌸 #selfmastery
Deep love is excruciating.
Not everybody you love is meant to be the person you build a life with.
You are your own best friend.
Your happiness comes first.
Learning to forgive yourself will help you learn how to forgive others.
Forgiveness … My power to forgive others came from forgiving myself by looking into the shadows of my own heart. But… there are acts committed against us that are so horrific our only choice is to give it to the Mother/Father to fill us with a healing needed to find the “God Love” within that gives us the “Self Love” we need… to forgive. It’s all a delicate process where I also had to realize that just because my heart may embrace and forgive… doesn’t mean that person should be standing beside me. . Forgiveness… loving myself enough to let go🌼 #pillowtalk
Embrace your Sahara desert.
Love cannot be created where the ego exists.
Keep stepping.
After acceptance, comes peace. Then, happiness follows.
