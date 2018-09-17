Desus & Mero Go Sneaker Shopping, Hilariously Breakdown Bronx Footwear Choices

The Bodega Boys aka Desus & Mero join the growing list of famous sneakerheads to star in Complex’s Sneaker Shopping franchise.

The comedic duo’s brand is strong as ever after saying deuces to Viceland subsequently inking a deal with Showtime and taking their hilarious podcast to MSG for a live show this November. They linked up with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in NYC for their hilarious takes on Air Jordans, Kanye West’s kicks and of course they had to speak on Bronx-centric footwear such Air Force 1s, Timbaland Boots and Foamposites.

In the 13 minute clip, Mero kicked things off explaining his love for the Concord Air Jodan XI’s despite his public hate for Jordan and how himself and his father went on a mission uptown to acquire a pair but were unsuccessful. Mero would later cop his grails when they were re-released to the world.

In classic Bodega Boys fashion, Desus followed his co-host by breaking down hilariously how people got exposed wearing fake Jordan’s due to poorly constructed Jumpman logo. He also expressed his love for the Air Jordan 12, “The Master” and breaking down the ridiculous Twitter conspiracy theory that accompanied them.

Other highlights from the episode include Desus admitting to never repeating a pair of sneakers or t-shirts on their Viceland show and how the Bronx made the Foamposite an all-purpose sneaker and proclaiming the Kanye’s swan song with Nike the Air Yeezy II “Red Octobers,” his best sneaker. When it was all said and done, the duo concluded the interview by racking up a $4,000 bill in sneakers.

You can watch the very entertaining episode of Complex Sneaker Shopping featuring Desus and Mero below.

