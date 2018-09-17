Jenifer Lewis Wears Nike On Emmys Red Carpet In Support Of Colin Kaepernick [VIDEO]

Jenifer Lewis may be the mother of Black Hollywood but she’s using her voice on the Emmy’s red carpet to salute another individual making waves.
The Black’ish star arrived to the Emmy Awards dipped head to toe in Nike. Her reason? To support Colin Kaepernick and the fight against police brutality and racial injustice.
“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she said on the red carpet.
She continued, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”
RELATED: Nike Reveals Support Of Colin Kaepernick In “Just Do It” Ad
Nike made Kaepernick the focal point of the 30th anniversary of their Just Do It campaign earlier this month and stock prices have closed at all-time highs in the days since. Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for almost two seasons now after he protested police brutality and racial injustice throughout the 2016 season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.
Lewis had a personal message to Kaepernick on the red carpet, “Thank you, Colin. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for being courageous. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone
Black Hollywood Shows Out On The 2018 Emmy's Red Carpet
Black Hollywood Shows Out On The 2018 Emmy's Red Carpet
1. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 19
6. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 19
7. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 19
8. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 19
9. NBC's '70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' - Red CarpetSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018Source:Getty 10 of 19
11. IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018Source:Getty 11 of 19
12. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. NBC's '70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 19
19. 70th Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 19
Jenifer Lewis Wears Nike On Emmys Red Carpet In Support Of Colin Kaepernick [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com