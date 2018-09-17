Jenifer Lewis may be the mother of Black Hollywood but she’s using her voice on the Emmy’s red carpet to salute another individual making waves.

The Black’ish star arrived to the Emmy Awards dipped head to toe in Nike. Her reason? To support Colin Kaepernick and the fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she said on the red carpet.

She continued, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Jenifer Lewis: "I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality" #Emmys https://t.co/DApUrVDBlu pic.twitter.com/xuq0y1vJ5L — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Nike made Kaepernick the focal point of the 30th anniversary of their Just Do It campaign earlier this month and stock prices have closed at all-time highs in the days since. Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for almost two seasons now after he protested police brutality and racial injustice throughout the 2016 season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Lewis had a personal message to Kaepernick on the red carpet, “Thank you, Colin. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for being courageous. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you.”

Jenifer Lewis Wears Nike On Emmys Red Carpet In Support Of Colin Kaepernick [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com