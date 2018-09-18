Marvel Takes It Back To The ’90’s, Unveils Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’

This will be a big spoiler for anyone who has yet to see Avengers: Infinity War (but really, what are you waiting for?), you’ve been warned. During the end credits of the aforementioned film, Avengers boss Nick Fury sends out a distress signal to a mysterious figure savvy fans realized was the all-powerful Captain Marvel, and now a trailer for the film has been unleashed to the masses.

Starring Brie Larson in the starring role, Captain Marvel introduces Carol Danvers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the clip, viewers are transported back to the 1990s as we see a relic of times past in Blockbuster Video as Danvers crashes into the store’s roof from the skies. A familiar voice in Samuel L. Jackson is heard, who encounters the mysterious Danvers, clearly a time before whatever incident took the S.H.I.E.L.D. chief’s eye and when he still had hair.

Larson’s character, who is half-Kree, the alien species which are known for their military nature, exhibits some of the strongest powers among the characters of the MCU and is shown fighting in the cosmos alongside the Kree Space Fleet, no, not President Donald Trump’s weird outfit, but a group led by Jude Law playing who some could assume must be the Kree warrior leader of the space force known as Mar-Vell.

Also starring in the trailer is a younger version of Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson, and Larson showing off Captain Marvel’s tremendous abilities. As the MCU’s first feature film with a woman in the lead role, the anticipation for the blockbuster will be high as expected.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8.

