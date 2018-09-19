Silly Ass News – Women Selling Weed at Church

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
In today’s edition of Silly Ass News – the Angie Ange in the Morning Show team discuss a pair of women selling weed at a church function and a man responsible for wasting Giant Foods a whole lot of money and fruit.
Saturday afternoon, a 27 year old man named Michael Dwayne Johnson was arrested in Manassas Virginia, for with destruction of property and indecent exposure.
Police were called to a Giant, because Johnson was seen allegedly dropping his pants and rubbing produce on his backside. Johnson was picking fruit off the shelf, rubbing it on his hind parts, and putting it back on the shelf.
The Giant store had to destroy several pallets of produce in fear of contamination, police said.
In other news, two women in Georgia, were arrested for peddling marijuana edibles at a church event. On Friday, September 14, 28-year-old Ebony Cooper and 26-year-old Leah Pressley were present at an event hosted by a Savannah, Ga. church that highlighted local entrepreneurs selling their products. The women had a booth and were selling cereal treats, brownies, pudding and other weed-infused treats. After the women were finished, narcotics officers followed the pair, and apprehended the women, also seizing $1,000 in cash, a large amount of edibles and a loaded firearm.
