What’s Poppin w/ Deja Perez – 2018 Emmy’s Recap

On Today’s show during What’s Popping w/ Deja Perez it was all about the Emmy Awards 2018!

Deja discussed Jennifer Lewis’ fashion statement in support of Colin Kaepernick and Nike, Regina King for her EMMY win for 7 Seconds; a very pivotal moment because of the mirror it holds up to society. Ru Paul also had an historic win as well.

Next, Deja moved to Tiffany Haddish’s win, and her press conference after that discussed how she prepared for her SNL Standup, as well as, why she didn’t let Katt William’s radio rant bother her.

Finally, What’s Popping ended touching on the Reparation EMMY’s deserved by Black People which included folks such as Marla Gibbs, Kadeem Hardison, and Jaleel White.

