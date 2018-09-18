Thanks To Michael Che, This Is What Emmy Reparations Would Look Like

Emmy night may have given us a lot of unfunny jokes and undeserving winners, BUT it did provide Black folks with one of the funniest pre-taped skits we’ve ever seen in the show’s history.
Thanks to Saturday Night Live’s news anchor and Emmy co-host Michael Che, we got a chance to see what real reparations would look like for overlooked African-American actors who deserved the coveted Emmy over the years, but never received one.
“You know, as a black comedian, for so many years, our TV legends and heroes have gone unrecognized,” Che said.
“So this year as host, I took it upon myself to finally right some of those wrongs.”
Taking it to the block, the 35-year-old passed out the gold to overlooked folks such as The Jeffersons‘ Marla Gibbs.
“Your role as Florence the maid is the reason I got fired form every service job I had,” Che declared. Gibbs quipped back, “Well thank you – I think.”
Other Black icons, such as Jimmy Walker (Good Times), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Tichina Arnold (Martin), John Witherspoon (The Mayans Bros.) and people from The Wire were also included in these faux awards.
Watch the magic below:
BEAUTIES: How do you feel about this Emmy skit?
RELATED NEWS:
John Legend’s EGOT is the Perfect Opener To The Blackest Emmys Yet And Why You Should Watch
30 Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This Year’s Emmy Awards
The 2018 Emmys: Nine Nomination Snubs That Have Us In Our Feelings
Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys
Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys
1. ISSA RAESource:Getty Images for IMD 1 of 20
2. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 2 of 20
3. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 3 of 20
4. STERLING K. BROWN AND RYAN MICHELLE BATHESource:Getty Images for IMDb 4 of 20
5. YVONNE ORJISource:/Getty Images for IMDb 5 of 20
6. JENIFER LEWISSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 6 of 20
7. THANDIE NEWTONSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 7 of 20
8. CHRISSY TEIGENSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 8 of 20
9. LETITIA WRIGHTSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 9 of 20
10. ZAZIE BEETZSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 10 of 20
11. REGINA KINGSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 11 of 20
12. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:/Getty Images for IMDb) 12 of 20
13. PAULA NEWSOMESource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 13 of 20
14. AMANDA BRUGELSource:Getty Images for IMDb 14 of 20
15. ZURI HALLSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 15 of 20
16. LESLIE JONESSource:Wireimage 16 of 20
17. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty Images) 17 of 20
18. MARCUS SCRIBNERSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 18 of 20
19. LAKEITH STANFIELDSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 19 of 20
20. BRITNEY YOUNGSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) 20 of 20
Thanks To Michael Che, This Is What Emmy Reparations Would Look Like was originally published on hellobeautiful.com