CLOSE
National
Home > National

DA Who Prosecuted Black Woman For Voting May Be Guilty Of Election Fraud

Crystal Mason received a harsh sentence for unknowing violating a Texas voting law.

Leave a comment

The hypocrisy of a Texas district attorney has come to light over sending a Black woman to jail for voter.

See Also: Black Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Illegally Voting

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson initiated the case against 43-year-old Crystal Mason in February 2017 for voting, but it turned out that Wilson had committed an election-related mistake of her own one year earlier, Appeal.org reported.

The Wilson reportedly asked her staff for personal contact information and then used it to solicit funds from them for her re-election bid. Legal experts disagreed whether that was a criminal offense. But what was certain is that she went too far in punishing Mason for not understanding state voter laws.

“Yeah, it looks like a double standard on its face,” said Grant Hayden, a law professor at Southern Methodist University.

Mason, a mother of three, was sentenced twice, once each for violating state law and once for violating federal law.

First, she was sentenced in March to serve five years in prison for violating Texas’ voter laws. As a former convict at the time, she was ineligible to vote under state regulations. By casting a ballot in the November 2016 election, she was in violation of a law that many ex-convicts are unaware of.

That state voter fraud conviction led to a federal judge giving Mason a second in August to 10 months in prison plus probation for violating the terms of her supervised release from federal prison for tax fraud.

What made Wilson’s heartless prosecution all the more appalling was that she was far more lenient on a fellow Republican justice of the peace who pleaded guilty in April to election fraud involving forgery. Judge Russ Casey received probation on his two-year sentence for turning in fake signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot in March.

SEE ALSO:

Apartment Door Locks Could Prove Amber Guyger Lied After Killing Botham Jean

After Five Search Warrants, Amber Guyger’s Apartment Was Reportedly Never Searched

Funeral Held For Botham Shem Jean, Who Was Killed By Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger When She Entered Wrong Apartment

Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

18 photos Launch gallery

Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

Continue reading Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

Many people are outraged over the senseless killing of Botham Jean in his own home by police officer Amber Guyger on September 6. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck Guyger, 30, who has been an officer for 4 years, entered Jean's apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. It is still not clear whether the door was locked or unlocked because her story has changed, and Jean isn't alive to explain. For the past week, there have been protests in Dallas, including one yesterday outside of the AT&T Stadium ahead of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys game. One activist said, "We also come with an invitation -- to Jerry Jones, to Dak Prescott, to the entire Cowboys organization -- to join us in the fight for justice." In July, Dak Prescott received tons of backlash for saying he would "never kneel" during a NFL, that it's not the "right time," brings "controversy" to the game and "takes away from the joy." Prescott hasn't responded to the invitation from activists. See some of the powerful images below from the protests over the past week.

DA Who Prosecuted Black Woman For Voting May Be Guilty Of Election Fraud was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close