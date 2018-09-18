Man Arrested For Allegedly Rubbing Produce On His Butt And Putting It Back On The Shelf

Shoppers beware! We’ve all been to the grocery store before, but probably have never seen a situation quite like this happen before. A man in a Giant Food grocery story was recently arrested for allegedly pulling down his pants and rubbing the produce on his butt. USA Today reports that police were called to the grocery store in Manassas, Virginia after witnesses reported him to staff.

One witness mentioned that they saw a man picking up a piece of fruit and placing it on his butt then putting it back on the shelf. The suspect, Michael Dwayne Johnson has been charged with destruction of property as well as indecent exposure. According to Senior Police Officer Charles Sharp he doesn’t believe the man suffers from a mental health problem.

Sharp also mentioned that Johnson was with someone else when the incident happened. There is no word on why the alleged suspect did this or what fruit he used to perform the alleged acts. The Giant store since has destroyed several displays of produce in fear that it was contaminated. Do you think this man should be banned from the grocery store?

