Amber Guyger’s 911 Call Reveals The Moments After She Killed Botham Jean In His Home

Could this be the beginning of the police officer creating her alibi?

Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger killed Botham Shem Jean in his own home 13 days ago on September 6. She has not been fired from her job, and protesters for Jean have spent more time in jail than she has. Now, details of the 911 called have been released.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

According to ABC 8 in Dallas, two sources described details of the 911 call under the “condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.” The report says, “[She said] ‘I thought it was my apartment’ a dozen times and ‘I’m so sorry’…She told the 911 operator how tired she was and said, ‘How did I do that?’ as she tried to figure out how she got into the wrong apartment, the sources said.”

The sources describe a “desperation” in her voice.

While Guyger may have sounded upset and said “I’m sorry,” this could have been the beginning of her creating an alibi. As NewsOne reported yesterday, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office obtained permission to analyze data on the electronic keys to the apartment front doors of Jean and Guyger. The analysis would reveal whether Guyger unlocked her own door before going to Jean’s apartment. It would also show if she placed her key in Jean’s door. As for one of many claims from Guyger that the door was ajar, residents in the complex have said that is not possible. See the video below:

We truly hope the family of Botham Jean gets justice.

Amber Guyger’s 911 Call Reveals The Moments After She Killed Botham Jean In His Home was originally published on newsone.com

