Two Georgia Women Arrested After Selling Weed Edibles At Church

Taking “getting to know the Most High” to a whole different level.

Two Georgia women face felony drug charges after they were arrested by narcotics officers for selling marijuana edibles on the grounds of their church.

Per WJLA, 28-year-old Ebony Cooper and 26-year-old Leah Pressley were booked after the two attended an event hosted by a church in Savannah, Georgia. Local entrepreneurs were on the grounds of the church selling items and a vendor outside the church hosted the event.

According to a police report, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team began watching Cooper who had a booth on the premises selling cereal treats, brownies, pudding and other weed-infused items. Some of the officers even bought a few of the products. Once the event was over, the CNT followed the two women and finally apprehended them, seizing $1,000 in cash, a large amount of edibles and a loaded firearm.

Cooper and Pressley were charged with felony drug possession and CNT also discovered that Cooper was advertising her “baked goods” on social media.

See the official post on the CNT’s Facebook page just to see how ridiculous a bust this was.

