A Natural Journey: 13 Natural Hair Do’s And Don’ts

Learning the natural hair do’s and don’ts are important to know when caring for your hair especially when you are first making the transition from relaxer to natural. It is possible that you can severely damage your hair without proper knowledge of how to care for your hair which makes learning what to do and what not to do imperative.

For starters, Don’t Compare Your Hair To Others. Understanding that there are different grades of hair and textures help benefit you when it comes to processing and making sure that the right products you get are the right products for your hair. Also and this is a big one according to Shea Moisture Beauty Ambassador Diane C. Bailey, Don’t Wash Your Hair Too Much.

“Shampooing black hair frequently can be drying to both the strands and scalp,” she told BHUSTLE. “In general, tight coily-kinky hair requires less shampooing. In the summer, you may want to shampoo once per week, while in the winter co-wash or a single shampoo may be done weekly.”

