Rockstar Games Announces ‘Red Dead Online’, To Launch As A Beta In Nov.

We are just about a month and a few days from the global launch of Rockstar Games epic western Red Redemption 2. Today the game studio announced the forthcoming game will have its own online component as well.

Just like Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2’s experience will be expanded with a massive online multiplayer experience with Red Dead Online. The online mode will be an “evolution” of the previous Red Dead Redemption game’s multiplayer mode.

Utilizing Red Dead Redemption 2’s gameplay as a foundation, players will be able to traverse the games massive open world either alone or with friends if you so choose as well as competitive and cooperative gameplay experiences. Players can also look forward to constant updates and features that will keep the online experience fresh for all players.

Rockstar also revealed that Red Dead Online will not launch alongside Red Dead Redemption 2’s single player game but will arrive separately in November in beta mode and for a good reason. The studio seemingly learned from the rocky launch of GTA V’s multiplayer mode Grand Theft Auto Online that was riddled with problems from the jump. They also want to allow players to be wholly acclimated with the game’s controls before Red Dead Online arrives.

When asked by IGN about Red Dead Online’s absence on launch day Imran Sarwar, Director of Design at Rockstar North stated:

“Also, as we have learned from experience when launching Online games at this scale, there are bound to be a few issues, and we want to ensure that we have time to gradually roll out the game and make the experience as smooth as we possibly can for everyone. We believe this way of rolling out will give people the best overall experiences with both single player and multiplayer.”

We can’t wait and if Red Dead Online is anything like GTA Online you can expect it to give the game a very long life. Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 October 26, 2018, the online mode will be free to anyone with a copy of the game on any system.

