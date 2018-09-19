Where’s Justice? Stephon Clark’s Family, Sharpton Repeat Call Six Months After Father’s Death

Stephon Clark‘s grieving family will continue their push for justice in the unarmed father’s fatal police shooting. Relatives will hold a press conference along with Rev. Al Sharpton on late Wednesday just a day after the sixth-month anniversary of Clark’s death.

The family and the National Action Network leader are “calling on state and municipal leadership to expedite the internal investigation in Clark’s case,” a release said. The groups also want California officials to “hold the perpetrators responsible” for Clark’s “unjust and untimely” death, they also said. Sacramento police fatally shot 22-year-old Clark 20 times in his grandmother’s backyard during a vandalism investigation on March 18. Clark, a father of two, was holding a cell phone, which police thought was a gun, they said.

Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters gathered to remember Clark at the Sacramento Convention Center, which hosted a law enforcement training on Tuesday. Demonstrators brought purple makeshift coffins and raised fists to recognize the young father and other African Americans killed by police in California. Pro-cop counter-demonstrators also showed up at the hours-long rally but no fights or arrests were reported, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones had encouraged community members to go to the protest in support of police, not for Clark. The counter-protesters, however, couldn’t stop BLM activists from calling for justice for Clark.

Black Lives Matter protesters make their way through Downtown Sacramento, now on K Street chanting the names the Stephon Clark, Darrel Richards and others @FOX40 #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/U5oBy76ibH — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) September 18, 2018

Black Lives Matter activists had previously held protests for Clark with the Sacramento County district attorney’s office failing to bring charges in the case. The countless protests after police-involved shootings send a major message: Black people are relentlessly running the race for justice despite painstakingly slow investigations, barriers to transparency and other obstacles.

