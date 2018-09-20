All The Deals For National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Another day, another national holiday and more deals for you to indulge in!

It wasn’t long ago that it was National Cheese Pizza Day and today, September 20 is officially National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

More than a few restaurants are getting in on the action with some deals that may interest you. See the list below.

Cicis: Customers can get medium pepperoni pizzas for takeout for $3.99 each, limit three per order.

Domino’s: Customers can get large two-topping carryout pizzas for $5.99 each.

Papa John’s: Using promo code “PAPATRACK,” customers can get 25 percent off any regular-priced pizza online.

Pizza Hut: Customers who buy menu-priced pizza, get a medium pepperoni pizza for $1 when they use promo code “PEPPERONI2018.”

