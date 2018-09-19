Angie Ange In The Morning Speaks To The National Center For Transgender Equality

Today on Angie Ange in the Morning, we inadvertently repeated a term that is a transphobic term. A listener immediately brought this to our attention. It is never our intent to offend anyone of our listeners.

It is never our intent to offend anyone or use any language that is transphobic. We appreciate you for bringing this to our attention.

On today’s show during the “What’s Poppin'” segment, we spent time apologizing for this error. We also took the time to learn more about Transgender Equality so we called up Hope From The National Center For Transgender Equality to learn the right terms and identifiers.

We sincerely apologize and take full responsibility for our words and actions. It was inexcusable and will never happen again.

