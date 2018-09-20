Twitter Reacts To Maroon 5 Performing The Super Bowl Halftime Show In Atlanta + Why It’s Not All Bad

When you think of Atlanta, you think of T.I., you think of a Welcome to Atlanta medley with Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris. You think of Gucci Mane, Future, Jeezy, even the Migos. But one thing that I would never think of when referring to Atlanta is Maroon 5. But the NFL doesn’t care what we think.

Maroon 5, which is a great band by the way (we love Adam Whatshisname), has been tapped to headline the halftime show at the 2019 Super Bowl. As much as we love Adam though, he doesn’t make us think of Atlanta or even want to visit Atlanta. The NFL made a questionable decision.

We couldn’t be the only ones who had feelings about the halftime show so we decided to check Twitter for reactions. It looks like we weren’t alone.

When the NFL picks Maroon 5 to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl. In. Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2CG1IxVtS5 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 19, 2018

To be honest, we would have really liked to have seen “March Madness” go off in the new Mercedez-Benz stadium.

having the super bowl in atlanta and getting maroon 5 to perform at halftime is like going to pappadeaux and asking the waiter to bring you some long john silver’s https://t.co/tmtBfkX46C — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 19, 2018

We agree with Shea Serrano. Honestly, it’s just not practical.

NFL: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl this year in Atlanta” The city of Atlanta:

Migos

Usher

OutKast

CeeLo Green

Future

2 Chainz

Big Boi

Ludacris

Jeezy

T.I.

Gucci NFL: “How does Maroon 5 sound?” — 𝙹𝚊𝚔𝚎 (@JMRogers14) September 19, 2018

Jake Rogers feels our pain. It just doesn’t make any real sense.

Now, don’t get us wrong, Maroon 5 has bangers. We can’t front like we don’t get excited when “This Love” and “She Will Be Loved” blast over the loud speaker at Starbucks. But do those songs really make you think of football? Atlanta football specifically. Twitter doesn’t think so.

Picking Maroon 5 to do the Superbowl halftime show in Atlanta is like going to Olive Garden in Italy. — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) September 19, 2018

Are there a million others that we would have rather seen hit the stage before Maroon 5? Absolutely.

A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5 pic.twitter.com/TF8oTEkADa — Jason Kirk (@JasonKirkSBN) September 19, 2018

“Maroon 5 is performing at the SuperBowl.” Everyone: pic.twitter.com/7RXvvlONBt — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) September 20, 2018

Even Shannon Sharpe confused and it’s pretty rare that Shannon Sharpe is confused.

WTF. Outcast, Usher, Ludicrous, T.I, Migos, Yeezy, Lil Jon are ATL originals and we get Maroon 5?🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/7Y3XLgNh0u — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 19, 2018

Now, there is a glimpse of hope that can come out of all of this. Maroon 5 has a song with Cardi B titled “Girls Like You”. This means that there may be a liklihood that Cardi B could perform at the Super Bowl this year.

Maroon 5 also has a song with SZA titled “What Lovers Do”. If they brought her out, this could be a huge win for SZA.

Let’s not forget that Maroon 5 has already linked up with Future for “Cold”. This could be an amazing time to represent for Atlanta. How can you not bring Future out in Atlanta?

And let’s just say Pittsburgh makes it to the Super Bowl, Maroon 5 has a song called “Payphone” with Wiz Khalifa. What an epic opportunity to make that performance happen!

So, you see, guys? A Maroon 5 Super Bowl performance may not be all that bad!

