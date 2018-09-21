First Professional Boxing Match at Bowie State University

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Alantez Fox and Gregory Outlaw stopped by the Morning Show today to discuss their upcoming fights at Bowie State University.

The Real Deal Boxing and Shabazz Brotherz Boxing are proud to announce the debut of a new professional boxing series on Saturday, September 22nd at 7 p.m. at Bowie State University. Headlining the card will be Bowie State University graduate and the Real Deal Boxing’s own Greg Outlaw (5-0, 2 KOs). Outlaw, a 2016 graduate of Bowie State University with a bachelor’s degree in sport management. He has put his business career on hold to follow his dreams in the sport of boxing. He is unbeaten in five professional bouts, including a sensational knockout over New Jersey’s rugged Dan Murray earlier this summer in Atlantic City.

The event also marks the start of a unique and exciting partnership between Bowie State University, The Real Deal Boxing and Shabazz Brotherz Boxing. Students of Bowie State University’s Sport Management and Communications programs will work firsthand with the promoters on producing the event, enabling the students to gain real-life experience in their chosen fields.

Head to https://shabazzbrotherz.ticketleap.com/real-deal-series/dates/Sep-22-2018_at_0600PM for tickets

